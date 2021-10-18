Kerala rains: Youth drowns in Kallar river 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 24-year-old youth drowned at Nellikunnu bank in Kallar river near Vithura on Sunday evening, while his friend had a miraculous escape as he was rescued by local resident after he managed to hold on to a wild twig. The deceased is Abhilash, a resident of Kaimanam.

Sources with the Fire and Rescue Services said Abhilash, his friend Sujith and two women had come to Kallar on two bikes. They were heading to Ponmudi hill station but were turned away at the check post as the place was closed due to heavy rain and Covid. They later took a detour and travelled to Nellikunnu check dam, which is an off-road destination.

The four ventured into the turbulent river ‘to wash their feet and hands’ and two of them-Abhilash and Sujith- were swept away by strong currents, by 5.30 pm. Abhilash’s body was soon retrieved by the local residents. A Fire and Rescue Services officer at Vithura station said the river has been in a spate due to relentless rain and it was shocking that somebody entered it.

“Those who had accompanied Abhilash gave a statement that they had entered the river to wash their hands and feet. But it was really stupid to do so when the water level has been on the rise due to non-stop rain,” the officer said. The body was moved to Vithura government hospital.

Meanwhile, the search for a 30-year-old Jharkhand native, who had gone missing in Parvathy Puthanar near Kannamoola on Saturday, did not yield any result and was called off for the day at dusk due to inclement weather. Nagardeep Mondal went missing on Saturday afternoon while bathing in Parvathy Puthanar with his friends. Fire and Rescue Services teams carried out rescue operations with the help of scuba divers.