Hospitals on a rectification process, en route to prepare fire-fighting systems

The findings were forwarded to the DMO so the hospitals could make the necessary changes,” said the collector.

Published: 19th October 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

An officer checks following a fire outbreak in Thiruvananthapuram| file pic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A majority of the hospitals in the district, both under the government and private sector with in-patient facilities, were found lacking basic fire-fighting systems in the two recent fire safety audits conducted by the officers of the Fire and Rescue Services Department. The preliminary findings were handed over to the district administration and the district medical officer (DMO) and the recommendations have already been intimated to the hospitals based on which rectifications are being made.

District Collector Navjot Khosa, who is also the head of the District Disaster Management Authority, was alerted about the lack of adequate fire-fighting systems in hospitals functioning in the district. “The first round of the audit was conducted in May in more than 100 hospitals. Close to 30 hospitals were found lacking properly functional fire fighting systems. The findings were forwarded to the DMO so the hospitals could make the necessary changes,” said the collector.

A few weeks ago, the fire and rescue department had conducted an inspection to check whether the hospitals complied with the instructions given to them. However, despite two rounds of audit, the fire department officials pointed out that about 70 per cent of the hospitals are yet to take necessary steps to address safety concerns.

“The decision to conduct the fire audit was taken earlier this year in the wake of the increased storage and handling of oxygen cylinders and the use of mechanical ventilators due to the pandemic. The recent audit was conducted in about 116 hospitals. Out of which only 21 of them were found to be having the portable fire-fighting unit installed in the building. But, even those weren’t being upgraded on time,” said P Dileepan, regional fire officer. 

Other lapses identified were lack of proper ventilation and obstruction of the emergency evacuation routes in the hospitals, he said. Authorities said increased use of alcohol-based sanitisers and the excess storage of medical oxygen make hospitals among the most vulnerable to fire outbreaks. 

“While some hospitals have upgraded their fire-fighting systems and made necessary changes, some are still in the rectification process. If the shortcomings are not rectified, strict action will be taken against erring institutions after a discussion with the authorities concerned,” said K S Shinu, DMO.

Playing with fire

116  hospitals inspected by the fire and rescue services department

30 found lacking functional fire fighting systems

21 found to have portable fire-fighting units. However, they weren’t being upgraded on time

70% of them are yet to take necessary steps 
 

