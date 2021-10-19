Thiruvananthapuram heaves sigh of relief as rain subsides

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district returned to normal after the rain subsided on Monday. The water level in rivers, and floodwater too started receding due to the clear weather from the morning. Most of those who shifted to the relief camps returned home. Some had to stay back at the camps as their houses need to be cleaned after the flash floods.

In addition, the water levels in the rivers went down after the shutters of the three dams — Neyyar, Aruvikkara and Peppara — were lowered. However, the round-the-clock control rooms of the district administration, city corporation, and fire force are still operational.

Flooding at various parts of Neyyattinkara taluk, which was the most affected, also stopped. However, the damages reported due to the rain are yet to be ascertained and compensated. “It was a day of relief. No rain was reported and several people returned home from camps. But the damage is to be calculated. The government will do the needful at the earliest,” said Neyyattinkara MLA K Ansalan.

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning alerts in the district from Wednesday to Friday. Heavy rain and flash floods lashed the district on Saturday following a depression formed at the Bay of Bengal and Arabian sea till Sunday.

582 people in 21 camps in dist

At present, 582 people are residing in 21 relief camps opened in the district. Most of the camps were opened in Neyyattinkara taluk. In all, 10 relief camps house 206 people from 82 families. Four relief camps have been set up in Thiruvananthapuram taluk.

There are 79 people from 33 families and 273 people from 68 families in four relief camps in Chirayinkeezhu taluk and 24 people from seven families in three camps in Nedumangad taluk.

Krishnamma, 76, at her house at Muttapalam near Chirayinkeezhu in

Thiruvananthapuram that was damaged in the heavy rain on Sunday.

The house is now standing on the support of four wooden poles.

Krishnamma lives with her ailing son Binu | B P Deepu

Shutters of Peppara dam to be raised further

As on Monday, the shutters of the Peppara dam were raised to 140 centimetres. The district collector informed that the first and fourth shutters will be raised by 5cm each at 10pm on Monday. The second and third shutters by 10cm each (170 cm in total) at 4am on Tuesday. (200cm of water in total). The collector urged the residents to be extra vigilant. The collector issued an alert following the water level at the catchment area increased.

Body of migrant worker recovered

The body of a migrant worker who went missing in the Amayizhanjan canal near Kannammoola was recovered near Akkulam boat club on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Nagardeep Mandal, a native of Jharkhand. According to the medical college police, the body was recovered at around 6.30pm. The body has been handed over to his brother who is also in Thiruvananthapuram. Nagardeep had ventured into the canal for a bath along with his friends around 2pm on Saturday.

Assembly session to be rescheduled

T’Puram: In view of the ongoing monsoon fury, the current state assembly session will be rescheduled. The session will restart after holidays on Wednesday with only the minimum legislators required to ensure quorum. The House may not convene for the remaining days in this week. The Legislative Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee will meet and finalise the revised schedule, said a communication from the office of the speaker. Most of the MLAs in flood-affected regions are at present active in leading rescue and relief operations, and hence the plan to reschedule the session.

NDRF deployed in rain-hit areas in Kollam

Kollam: District Collector Afsana Parveen said the 4th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stationed at Arakkonam was deployed in the rain-hit areas of the district on Monday. The team, led by Kuljender Maun and Ravinder, has 20 members.

Advisory to public