Body of Jharkhand migrant worker sent home, govt promises aid to family

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of Jharkhand native Nadgardeep Mandal who died after falling into the Amayizhanjan canal here last Saturday has been sent to his native place. The body was recovered two days later, and was sent in a special ambulance arranged by the state government on Tuesday.

The expenses of transporting the migrant worker’s body to Jharkhand will be borne by the state, Labour Minister V Sivankutty said. He also promised all help to the family of the deceased.

Sivankutty received the body of Mandal from the mortuary of Medical College Hospital here. Mayor Arya Rajendran, District Collector Navjot Khosa and Labour Commissioner S Chitra were also present.

The minister said the financial assistance to Mandal’s family will be provided from the Labour Department as well as the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).