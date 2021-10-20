STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Body of Jharkhand migrant worker sent home, govt promises aid to family

The body of Jharkhand native Nadgardeep Mandal who died after falling into the Amayizhanjan canal here last Saturday has been sent to his native place.

Published: 20th October 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Labour Minister V Sivankutty pays last respects to Jharkhand native Nagardeep Mandal, who died after falling into Amayizhanjan canal, on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of Jharkhand native Nadgardeep Mandal who died after falling into the Amayizhanjan canal here last Saturday has been sent to his native place. The body was recovered two days later, and was sent in a special ambulance arranged by the state government on Tuesday. 

The expenses of transporting the migrant worker’s body to Jharkhand will be borne by the state, Labour Minister V Sivankutty said. He also promised all help to the family of the deceased. 

Sivankutty received the body of Mandal from the mortuary of  Medical College Hospital here. Mayor Arya Rajendran, District Collector Navjot Khosa and Labour Commissioner S Chitra were also present.

The minister said the financial assistance to Mandal’s family will be provided from the Labour Department as well as the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
migrant worker Jharkhand native
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp