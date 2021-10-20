Leptospirosis: Cases, deaths spark concern

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The spike in leptospirosis cases and deaths has sparked concern in the district. In August and September, 31 probable and six confirmed leptospirosis deaths were reported in the district setting alarm bells ringing for the health authorities. The unpredictable weather conditions and rain are expected to worsen the situation prompting the health authorities to sound a high alert in the district.

The sea surge and waterlogging triggered by the recent rain have displaced several families in the district and around 500 people including children are living at six relief camps in various parts of the district. The health authorities have stepped up surveillance at the camps. District Surveillance Officer (DSO) Dhanuja V A told TNIE that leptospirosis is likely to go up. She said the relief camps are under scanner.

“The number of leptospirosis cases has been high in the past few weeks. Deaths due to probable cases are also more. We have given instructions to the local bodies to give doxycycline to high-risk groups. Now, we are planning to organise a screening at relief camps to prevent the spread of communicable disease,” said Dhanuja.

She said the healthcare system has been focusing on non-Covid cases for the past five months. Meanwhile, the civic body has stepped up cleaning activities and enforcement to prevent the dumping of waste in public places, which is one reason for the rise in the rodent population. He said that doxycycline is distributed in regular intervals to the sanitation workers.

“We have given directions to all health circles to book violators to prevent dumping in public places. We have collected around `3 lakh from Srikanteswaram health circle alone,” said an official of the health wing under the city corporation. He said efforts are on to engage Haritha Karma Sena for door-to-door waste collection. “Once the initiative is launched in full swing, dumping of waste in public places would come down,” said the official.

Communicable diseases may surge

According to health experts, communicable diseases may spike in the post-pandemic world, as people have turned immunodeficient because of the extra care everybody took to protect themselves from contracting Covid.

Assistant professor of community medicine at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital Dr Anish T S said it’s difficult to diagnose leptospirosis as the symptoms are similar to viral fever. He said the main reason for the deaths could be the delay in getting medical care.

“Lepto cases go up during the second phase of monsoon. All other monsoon-related communicable diseases spike during June and July every year. It’s a preventable and treatable disease. Some people are at high risk as they come in contact with contaminated water. Sanitation workers, farmers etc are among the high-risk group. The flood-affected population and those involved in relief operations are at risk of leptospirosis infection,” said Anish.

He said personal protection is the key and there is no conclusive evidence that doxycycline is effective. “Controlling the rodent population is one way to prevent the disease. Garbage dumping is another issue triggering the rodent population. Vacant plots often turn into dumping yards and breeding grounds for rats,” said Anish.

He said that communicable diseases are likely to spike as people have slowly started going back to normal life amidst the pandemic. “Ever since the pandemic outbreak, communicable diseases have come down. Now, things have changed and people have become immunodeficient as they haven’t contracted communicable diseases post-pandemic outbreak,” said Anish.

Preventive steps

People engaged in high-risk jobs where they have regular contact with stagnant water should use gloves, boots and waterproof dressing if you’re injured

Animal housing should be away from human dwellings

Avoid swimming in water that may be contaminated

Control rodent population

No respite in sight

Symptoms

Fever

Body ache

Headache

Dry cough

Sore throat

Diarrhoea

Jaundice

Respiratory distress

Convulsions