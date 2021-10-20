STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

NGO’s dialysis unit sets new record

The free dialysis project was inaugurated by former President APJ Abdul Kalam in 2005.

Published: 20th October 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust bagged a new recognition and this time it is a global one. Navajeevanam, the free dialysis unit of the NGO entered the Asia Book of Records for carrying out more than 5 lakh free dialysis at its various centres in the state since its inception in 2005. 

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan presented the certificate and medal of Asia Book of Records to K N Anandakumar, the founder and executive director of Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust, at an event held in Raj Bhavan. 

The free dialysis project was inaugurated by former President APJ Abdul Kalam in 2005. As per the Asia Book of Records, the trust has provided 5,10,000 free dialysis sessions to financially poor patients across the state as of August 2021. 

The trust has been carrying out the project for the past 16 years at 20 free Navajeevanam dialysis centres. The total cost of dialysis is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp