NGO’s dialysis unit sets new record

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust bagged a new recognition and this time it is a global one. Navajeevanam, the free dialysis unit of the NGO entered the Asia Book of Records for carrying out more than 5 lakh free dialysis at its various centres in the state since its inception in 2005.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan presented the certificate and medal of Asia Book of Records to K N Anandakumar, the founder and executive director of Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust, at an event held in Raj Bhavan.

The free dialysis project was inaugurated by former President APJ Abdul Kalam in 2005. As per the Asia Book of Records, the trust has provided 5,10,000 free dialysis sessions to financially poor patients across the state as of August 2021.

The trust has been carrying out the project for the past 16 years at 20 free Navajeevanam dialysis centres. The total cost of dialysis is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore.