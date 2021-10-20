Plan to curb plastic menace

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the Union Ministry of Environment coming up with an order banning plastic carry bags, the city corporation is gearing up to launch an extensive campaign to sensitise the public and traders against the use of such bags.

The corporation officials said the campaign aims to root out single-use plastic and carry bags in a phased manner. The civic body has prepared an action plan to enforce the ban. However, the traders and food business operators have sought more time to comply with the order as alternatives are yet to be available on a large scale.

“From next week, our squads will carry out visit every commercial establishment. To begin with, we will sensitise and give a warning to them. In the second phase, we plan to confiscate the banned products. If they repeat the violation, eventually we will slap fines,” said a senior official of the corporation.

The authorities are planning to organise an exhibition next month to promote alternatives to replace single-use plastics. “We had already implemented the ban and people had started to migrate to eco-friendly products. But the pandemic derailed our activities. Post-pandemic, the use of plastic products has increased. We had around 13 units manufacturing cloth and paper bags but all of them are defunct now. We will be reviving our older initiative,” said the official. According to sources, the civic body is planning to hold the exhibition at Kanakakunnu.

“There are many manufacturers who are ready to supply alternatives and make it available in the market. The exhibition will showcase all the products. The traders will have more choices at different rates,” said the official.

The Union Ministry for Environment has banned plastic carry bags with thickness below 75 microns from October. As per estimates, around 633 tonnes of plastic waste is generated in the state per day and 18.5gm of plastic waste is generated per person every day. The capital generates around 21 tonnes of plastic every day.

Solid waste generated in the Corporation (tonnes/day)

Capital problem

353 Total

204.5 Vegetable and fruits

17.50 Fish and meat

21 Plastic

14 Paper

10.50 Leather

10.50 Textile

10.50 Rubber

24 Metal, wood and glass

40.50 Others