Man who went for stroll in morning found dead

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 47-year-old man, who went for a morning stroll, was found dead at a rubber plantation near Vettinadu on Thursday. According to the family, Sajeev, who had worked as a manager in a granite shop, went for a walk by 6am but failed to return on time.

The family members and locals launched a search for Sajeev and found him lying dead in a plantation located 200m from his house, by 10 am. The body was found with plastic tags tied around his neck, while the dress and even the goggles that he had worn were found intact.

The body was lying in an upright position.and there were barely any marks of physical struggle in the body or in the nearby places, sources said. There were four plastic tags tied around his neck of which two were fully tightened. Usually Sajeev goes for a walk with his son, but on Thursday he went alone as his son was unwell. Sources said the body was found in a spot along which he rarely passed during his morning stroll. The police dog that visited the place followed the odour of Sajeev’s footwear and went up to a house located about 200m from the spot where his body was found.

The police are exploring all angles in the case and are yet to reach a conclusion on the cause of death. “We are exploring all angles, including that of suicide. We checkthe suicide angle because we have got some leads which hint that it can be a case of suicide too. Nevertheless, we will reach a conclusion soon after conducting scientific tests,” said an investigation officer.