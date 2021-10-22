One more Corp staff arrested for tax fraud

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested a staff of Thiruvananthapuram corporation for allegedly swindling the revenue tax collected from the public. George Kutty, 46, of Chenkal Choola was arrested by Kazhakuttom police. George is a peon in the Attipra zonal office of the corporation.

The Kazhakoottam police said George had swindled Rs 1.09 lakh from the revenue tax. The police had earlier arrested two corporation staff attached to Nemom and Sreekaryam zonal offices for swindling cash.

The misappropriation of the revenue tax collected from the public had landed the ruling LDF dispensation in a soup as the BJP and the UDF alleged that the ruling coucil was trying to shield the corrupt officials.

The audit by the Kerala State Audit Department had found that Rs 33.96 lakh received as taxes was misappropriated by the employees of the Nemom, Sreekaryam, Ulloor and Attipra zonal offices of the corporation. Following this five corporation staff were suspended and criminal cases were registered against them.