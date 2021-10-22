Prepaid autorickshaw counters lying defunct

Shainu Mohan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid skyrocketing fuel prices, commuters depending on public transport are having a hard time as a majority of the prepaid autorickshaw counters are lying defunct in the capital. Of the nine prepaid counters, only two are functional, forcing commuters to pay the fare demanded by the autorickshaw drivers.

According to officials, the authorities had to shut the counters down owing to poor revenue collection during the pandemic outbreak. Though the lockdown has now been lifted, the authorities are yet to reopen the counters. Only the counters at Thampanoor bus station and the railway station were reopened.

The pre-paid counters were operated jointly by the traffic police and the city corporation. The civic body is yet to call the traffic advisory committee meeting to resolve the issue. “The advisory committee hasn’t met this month and they haven’t scheduled one yet. Schools would reopen soon and there needs to be clarity on who would pay the salary to the employees. Even during the pandemic, we paid the salary,” said a senior official of the traffic police wing. The official said efforts would be taken to revive the counters.

“Autorickshaw drivers are fleecing the commuters. Even if we hire an autorickshaw from the counter, when we reach the destination, the drivers demand more money. There needs to be strict intervention by the traffic police. Also, many drivers refuse to go on short trips. There needs to be more counters at busy points,” said M Shashidharan Nair, general secretary of Confederation of Residents Association (CONFRA). “As the counter at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, is closed hundreds of patients and bystanders are left in the lurch,” he added.

District secretary of Auto Drivers Association (CITU) Jayamohan K said each counter has around three staff. “We collect a service charge of Rs 2 from commuters to pay salary to the employees operating the counters. Now the revenue is nil,” said Jayamohan. He said the drivers union has demanded a hike in fares as fuel prices have gone up exponentially since the fixing of minimum fares.

