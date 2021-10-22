STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram records 1,102 Covid cases

Twenty-two persons have died of Covid on the day. As many as 2,443 people have been placed in quarantine for showing symptoms. 

Published: 22nd October 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 06:41 AM

COVID testing
By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district recorded 1,102 Covid positive cases on Thursday. The test positivity rate is 10.6 per cent. 1,531 persons have recovered. In all 10,583 persons are currently being treated for Covid  in the district.  Twenty-two persons have died of Covid on the day. As many as 2,443 people have been placed in quarantine for showing symptoms. 

As many as 2,176 people completed the quarantine period without showing any symptoms. In all, 43,977 persons are in quarantine. The total number of doses administrated till date stands at 40,04,889. 25,65,227 persons have been administered the first dose while 14,39,662 the second dose.  On Thursday, 4,920 doses were administered in the district. Vaccination was conducted in 159 centres.

