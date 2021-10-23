STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Canine bites, rabies deaths spark concern

On Wednesday, several people were attacked by a stray dog in the district, triggering fear among pedestrians and residents.

Published: 23rd October 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Stary dogs roaming around Mariyanadu Beach in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Wednesday, several people were attacked by a stray dog in the district, triggering fear among pedestrians and residents. The incident occurred in Neyyattinkara municipality and around 20 people were bitten by a stray dog and some of them were severely injured. The recent report of a rabies death despite administering the vaccine is also sparking concern on the quality of the rabies vaccine available in the state. 

“We tried to trace the dog with the help of police and fire force but we couldn’t find it. Several other dogs were also attacked. The incident occurred on Wednesday night. We have decided to vaccinate stray dogs. As per the High Court order, we cannot catch the dogs and we don’t have proper shelter to keep them,” said P K Rajmohan, Neyyatinkara Municipal Chairperson.

In Kerala, an average of 20 rabies deaths are reported every year. According to experts, there needs to be better auditing of the incidents and it’s high time that the civic bodies scientifically interfere in the matter. 
Dr T S Anish, assistant professor of community medicine at Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram, said the reproductive capacity of stray dogs is directly linked to the availability of food waste. 

“Sterilising the entire dog population is impossible and effective waste management is one way to curb the population. More than 90% of victims are from economically poor backgrounds,” said Anish. He added that compared to other states, Kerala reports very few rabies death. As per statistics, India contributes to 30% of rabies death globally.

“We need to audit every case and vaccinate the stray dogs to eradicate rabies. Stray dog management is the responsibility of the local bodies. If waste management is effectively done, the issue can be resolved to some extend,” he said.

According to Anish, there needs to be a detailed probe into the death post-vaccination. “We need to find out if there were any flaws while administering the vaccine. It’s a very rare case as rabies is 100% preventable if vaccinated,” he added. As the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme has been stalled ever since the pandemic outbreak, the stray dog population has gone up exponentially in many parts of the district, especially in the coastal areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rabies Street dogs
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp