Police hint shop manager could have died by suicide

The Vattappara police probing the mysterious death of a 47-year-old man near Vettinadu on Thursday said the person could have died by suicide.

Published: 23rd October 2021 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vattappara police probing the mysterious death of a 47-year-old man near Vettinadu on Thursday said the person could have died by suicide. Sajeev, a manager at a granite shop, had gone for a morning walk but was later found dead in a rubber plantation near his house.

The body was found lying in an upright position with four plastic tags tied around his neck, igniting suspicion that it could have been a case of murder.  However, the police are of the view that it was a case of suicide, after going through the CCTV visuals collected from the office of Sajeev. A suicide note was also reportedly found from his house, police said. 

During an inspection at his office, several packets of plastic tags were found of which one of the packets was open. From that four tags were missing. When the CCTV visuals were examined, it was found that Sajeev had taken away those tags. One of the office staff reportedly told the cops that Sajeev had returned his official phone and SIM card saying that he does not require it anymore.

Usually, Sajeev goes for a stroll with his son, but on Thursday he went alone for the walk. The deceased rarely passed via the spot from where the body was found and that had cemented doubts about the cause of death. The police dog that had visited the place went up to a house located about 200m from the spot where his body was found. Meanwhile, an officer who is part of the probe said they are awaiting the post-mortem report and only after going through the findings only they can formally reach a conclusion.

