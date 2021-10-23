STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Steps to be taken to compensate flood-hit people

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said steps would be taken to provide compensation to the flood-affected families in Thiruvananthapuram at the earliest. 

Published: 23rd October 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains.

Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said steps would be taken to provide compensation to the flood-affected families in Thiruvananthapuram at the earliest. 

He also directed the revenue officials to arrange the basic facilities, if any, at the relief camps after visiting the relief camp at Meenankal Government Tribal School and flood hit areas at Meenankal-Pannikuzhi region.

As many as 327 people from 110 families were sheltered in seven relief camps in the capital district on Friday. The IMD also forecast isolated heavy rain in the district on Monday and Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp