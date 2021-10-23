Steps to be taken to compensate flood-hit people

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said steps would be taken to provide compensation to the flood-affected families in Thiruvananthapuram at the earliest.

He also directed the revenue officials to arrange the basic facilities, if any, at the relief camps after visiting the relief camp at Meenankal Government Tribal School and flood hit areas at Meenankal-Pannikuzhi region.

As many as 327 people from 110 families were sheltered in seven relief camps in the capital district on Friday. The IMD also forecast isolated heavy rain in the district on Monday and Tuesday.