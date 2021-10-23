STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unruly scenes mar corporation council

BJP tries to block Mayor’s entry to hall in protest against tax swindle

Published: 23rd October 2021 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 06:55 AM

BJP councillors, who were lying down to prevent Mayor Arya Rajendran from entering the corporation council hall, being removed by cops on Friday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation on Friday witnessed unruly scenes as BJP councillors escalated their protest against the graft charges in the revenue department and disrupted the council proceedings. Mayor Arya Rajendran announced that the agenda for the council and then declared it passed even as the councillors were protesting and sloganeering inside the council hall. 

On Friday the BJP’s protest inside council hall against the graft entered the 26th day. A protest is being held in front of the corporation office as well. A hunger strike was also started on Wednesday demanding the arrest of the corrupt officials. The BJP councillors were lying down inside the council hall and at the entry points and blocked the Mayor and ruling dispensation from entering the hall. 

The councillors were later removed by the police and council was held under police protection. The Mayor and councillors entered the council hall, manoeuvering their way through the protesters, and the council was held amidst uproar. The proceedings were over in 10 minutes. A resolution condemning the attempt to disrupt the council proceedings was also taken at the meeting. Corporation standing committee chairman S Salim verbally introduced the resolution which was passed by the council.

According to the Mayor, concerted efforts to block the proceedings of the council were affecting the public. “The Municipal Corporation Act deems that a council be held every month. A lot of the needs of the common man are being addressed through the council and when that is disrupted, it affects the public and the administration of the duties. Protests can be carried out in a democratic setting but they should not be affecting the public. The public coming to the corporation office also shouldn’t be affected,” said Arya Rajendran.

Corruption to the tune of Rs 33.96 lakh has been found in the revenue section and three corporation staffers in all were arrested from three zonal offices. Five staffers have been suspended pending investigation. The BJP councillors have been protesting inside the office seeking the arrest of all those involved in the graft. “The investigation is progressing and three staffers were arrested from the zonal offices where corruption was spotted. The public money is safe with us and an adalat will be held to resolve any issues the public may have with respect to tax payments,” the Mayor has said.

The BJP has said it would strengthen protests in the coming days. “We will intensify the protests. The ruling dispensation is looting the public money. All those responsible for the corruption should be arrested. A concerted mafia is behind all this to protect the corrupt officials,” said councillor V V Rajesh. A dharna will also be held in front of the city police commissioner’s office.

HC seeks govt view on bail plea of govt officer
Kerala High Court on Friday sought the view of the state government on the anticipatory bail plea of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation zonal office superintendent S Shanthi who is allegedly involved in the corruption in revenue tax collection. The court adjourned the hearing to November 9.

