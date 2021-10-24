Baby kidnap case: Yuva, Mahila Morcha workers stage protests

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha took out separate protest marches to the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare office here on Saturday demanding justice for Anupama S Chandran, who is seeking custody of her child. Anupama had alleged that her father, a CPM leader, took away her child and abandoned it at the Council.

Raising slogans, Yuva Morcha activists barged into the Council hall where a meeting was in progress. Activists of the youth wing alleged that a section of the Council staff, owing allegiance to the CPM, manhandled them. They also alleged that police remained as mute spectators.