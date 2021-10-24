Govt should intervene in fund misappropriation case: V Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister of State For External Affairs and BJP national executive member V Muraleedharan has demanded the government to take action against fund misappropriation and other ‘illegal activities’ in the city corporation. He also said the government should initiate talks with BJP councillors who are on an hunger strike on the issue.

Muraleedharan, who visited the corporation to express solidarity with the protesting BJP councillors, assailed the government for ignoring their protest against corrupt practices in the civic body. “For the past four days, elected representatives of the corporation are on an indefinite fast.

Not a single representative from the state government has inquired why they are protesting,” Muraleedharan said. He added the government led by the CPM is ignoring a peaceful democratic protest by elected representatives while it accused the Modi government of turning a blind eye to the farmers’ protest.

When asked about BJP workers trying to obstruct the mayor from discharging her duties, Muraleedharan said it was part of a democratic protest. “The state assembly has even witnessed protests to prevent a finance minister from presenting the budget,” Muraleedharan said referring the 2015 assembly ruckus involving LDF legislators.