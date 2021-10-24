It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After spending more than 18 months working from home, IT employees are gradually returning to their offices. A major chunk of companies in the state are likely to restart office operations from the beginning of next year adhering to Covid regulations and ensuring vaccination of all employees.

“The companies are slowly coming back to offices by choosing a hybrid work model. It is the prerogative of the companies to make decisions on the working arrangements. Since the second dose vaccination has been completed for most of the employees, and schools are getting opened from next month, the employees also have to come back to offices. We have already requested the transport department to make hassle-free transportation for all techies. Earlier, we used to have frequent shuttle services connecting parks. So that also needs to be resumed, “ said John M Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Kerala IT Parks.

The companies will prefer both the work from home as well as hybrid working model. Only a few firms are likely to have a 100 per cent presence of staff, while the others will follow the latter. Added to the efficient inclusions, parks incorporated additional units to their work space. IT Parks have maintained their efficiency quotient high even in Covid days by adding many companies to their catalogue.

InfoPark has welcomed more than 75 new businesses these days. Techtaliya, Hexawhale, Invenics Software Services India, Airpay, Cavalier, Mitsogo, Orthofx are some of the companies which have begun operations in various IT Parks of the state and they are efficiently working since they started. Along with these fully operational companies, Experion, Zellis HR India, and Inspired Software Development have expanded their work spaces.

MNCs like TCS and Wipro have brought forth guidelines for bringing back 85 per cent of employees. UST will also be back in action by January next year. The plan is to invite employees in different phases. Allianz has plans to bring employees back to office starting November-December in a phased manner with a 60:40 hybrid system. The latest action plans formulated by the IT sector will be implemented in this second coming.

IT parks have established plentiful amenities to make staff feel at ease. Infopark Kochi has launched MYBYK services on campus to have healthy travel around the park’s extensive walkways. The return of the employees will also normalise the lives of hoteliers and daily wage earners who have lost their livelihood. Officials informed that functioning of IT Parks will be strictly based on Covid regulations in this new normalcy.

Step-by-step process

Only a few firms are likely to have a 100 per cent presence, while others will follow hybrid model

Allianz has plans to bring employees back to office starting November-December

UST will also be back in action by January