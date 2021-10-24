STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

K Muraleedharan takes swipe at CPM, corporation

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan MP took a swipe at the CPM leadership over the revenue collection scam in the corporation involving Left union employees.

Published: 24th October 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

K Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan MP took a swipe at the CPM leadership over the revenue collection scam in the corporation involving Left union employees. Muraleedharan, who was speaking after inaugurating the UDF councillors protest on Saturday, also accused the CPM of stealing a baby from its mother and handing it over for adoption. 

He alleged that Mayor Arya Rajendran on Friday trampled councillors who were protesting outside the hall in her attempt to enter the council hall forcefully. “Her claim that the employees only swindled money in three zones reveals her desperation to downscale the scam,” he said.  

SFI-AISF clash: K Sudhakaran hits out at CPI
T’Puram: State Congress president K Sudhakaran MP on Saturday said the CPI leadership’s servitude to the CPM was something to be ashamed of. He was referring to the silence maintained by the CPI in connection with the assault by SFI leaders against AISF workers during the senate elections of MG University in Kottayam. “Instead of challenging the issue, the CPI has meekly surrendered to the CPM,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Muraleedharan Congress CPM
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp