K Muraleedharan takes swipe at CPM, corporation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan MP took a swipe at the CPM leadership over the revenue collection scam in the corporation involving Left union employees. Muraleedharan, who was speaking after inaugurating the UDF councillors protest on Saturday, also accused the CPM of stealing a baby from its mother and handing it over for adoption.

He alleged that Mayor Arya Rajendran on Friday trampled councillors who were protesting outside the hall in her attempt to enter the council hall forcefully. “Her claim that the employees only swindled money in three zones reveals her desperation to downscale the scam,” he said.

SFI-AISF clash: K Sudhakaran hits out at CPI

T’Puram: State Congress president K Sudhakaran MP on Saturday said the CPI leadership’s servitude to the CPM was something to be ashamed of. He was referring to the silence maintained by the CPI in connection with the assault by SFI leaders against AISF workers during the senate elections of MG University in Kottayam. “Instead of challenging the issue, the CPI has meekly surrendered to the CPM,” he said.