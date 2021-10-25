‘Kerala CPM carbon copy of  BJP at Centre’: Congress leader K Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of having two faces. Pinarayi is a Communist during day and a BJP sympathiser during night, he said. Terming the CPM in Kerala as a carbon copy of the BJP at the Centre, Muraleedharan alleged the inordinate delay in the Lavalin case is an example of the understanding between the BJP and Pinarayi Vijayan.

On the Kerala unit’s stand against a CPM-Congress alliance in the general elections, he said Pinarayi too is yearning for the destruction of the Congress, like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Reminding that the two CPM MPs from Tamil Nadu won with the support of the Congress, he said the Congress is the lone party that can take on the BJP at the national level.

Muraleedharan also said the Congress will not allow the SilverLine rail project to be implemented. He also made it clear there would not be any open statement from his side against the KPCC revamp.