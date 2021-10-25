STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Kerala CPM carbon copy of  BJP at Centre’: Congress leader K Muraleedharan

On the Kerala unit’s stand against a CPM-Congress alliance in the general elections, he said Pinarayi too is yearning for the destruction of the Congress, like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Published: 25th October 2021 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

K Muraleedharan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of having two faces. Pinarayi is a Communist during day and a BJP sympathiser during night, he said. Terming the CPM in Kerala as a carbon copy of the BJP at the Centre, Muraleedharan alleged the inordinate delay in the Lavalin case is an example of the understanding between the BJP and Pinarayi Vijayan.

On the Kerala unit’s stand against a CPM-Congress alliance in the general elections, he said Pinarayi too is yearning for the destruction of the Congress, like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Reminding that the two CPM MPs from Tamil Nadu won with the support of the Congress, he said the Congress is the lone party that can take on the BJP at the national level.

Muraleedharan also said the Congress will not allow the SilverLine rail project to be implemented. He also made it clear there would not be any open statement from his side against the KPCC revamp.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan CPM Congress alliance Narendra Modi Amit Shah
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp