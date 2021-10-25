Kerala man held for swindling Rs 4 crores promising high returns

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Nedumangadu police on Saturday, October 23, 2021, arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly swindling Rs 4 crore from the public. Jithin J of Nedumangadu was arrested from Vattappara by a team led by ASP Raj Prasad. Jithin allegedly duped the public by offering them 2-18% interest for their investments.

He told investors that they would be made partners in his business. Jithin reportedly started his business by 2017. Later he began inviting people to invest in his firm. The police said Jithin made the investors believe that he had business operations in Dubai, Singapore, Delhi, Mumbai and other cities. The police said Jithin received investments ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 45 lakh. As Jithin defaulted in his payments, the investors filed a complaint.

Fake online ad: Pune native held for duping youth of Rs 10 lakh

The city cyber crime squad have arrested a 40-year-old Pune native for duping a Vallakkadavu native of A10 lakh by posting a fake advertisement in an online shopping portal. The police said Shailesh Sivaram Shinde floated fake advertisements in a shopping site and swindled the cash from the youth.

Shinde had offered to sell the Vallakkadavu native expensive electronic gadgets at a discount. When the youth contacted Shinde, he was told to pay various clearance charges. He was promised the clearance charges will be refunded during delivery of the products. As the youth realised the fraud, he lodged a complaint with cyber police station. City Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay formed a special team to nab the accused.