Lockdown in seven wards of Capital

Strict lockdown will be imposed at a municipality and seven panchayats in the district for a week from Monday with the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) crossing 10.

Published: 26th October 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

(File photo | Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Strict lockdown will be imposed at a municipality and seven panchayats in the district for a week from Monday with the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) crossing 10. Curbs will be imposed in Attingal municipality (23) and grama panchayats Edava (19), Manampur (7), Panavur (3), Pullampara (3), Uzhamalakkal (12), Vellanad (2) and Vithura (13). 

District Collector Navjot Khosa said only shops selling essential items can function from 7am to 7pm in these places. Wards with lockdown restrictions will be under strict police control, she said.

