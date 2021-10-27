STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Abhedananda Mahamanthralayam to celebrate jubilee

Sri Abhedananda Mahamanthralayam organise year-long events from October 29 to observe its platinum jubilee.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sri Abhedananda Mahamanthralayam organise year-long events from October 29 to observe its platinum jubilee. The spiritual centre which was founded by Swamy Abhedananda will be inaugurated by Swamy Prajnjananda Theerthapada of Theerpadashram Vazhoor on Friday at 5pm. 

The day also marks the samadhi anniversary of Swamy Abhedananda who professed the ideology of equality throughout his life. The veteran spiritual leader died on October 29, 1983. As part of the platinum jubilee celebrations, a bhajan will be organised at 11.30am. It will be followed by a remembrance event at the spiritual monastery situated near the Padmatheertham, East Fort, on Friday. 

On the occasion, the renovated Kudeeram, the room of Swami Abhedananda and the Satsang hall will be opened to the public. The Chattambi Swami Smarakam Abhedananda Ashram was founded in 1946 at Arayur near Neyyattinkara. Abhedananda Mahamanthralayam at East Fort and Bala Krishna Swamy Temple that is open to people of all caste and creed were founded in 1955 by Swamy Abhedananda. The temple owns an ever-lighted lamp known as Kedavilakku which is believed to be sacred. The place also houses the temple of Radha Devi which is believed to be the only such temple to exist in south India.

