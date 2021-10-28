Benyamin receives Vayalar award 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 45th Vayalar Rama Varma Literary Award was presented to Benyamin at a function held at Nishagandhi auditorium on Wednesday.

He received the award for his book 20 Communist Years in Manthalirile that describes the politics and life of a fitional place in Kerala.

Vayalar Rama Varma Memorial Trust President Perumbadavam Sreedharan headed the jury panel, which included K R Meera, Dr George Onakkoor and Dr C Unnikrishnan. The award of carries a price of `1 lakh and a sculpture. Famous sculptor Kanai Kunhiraman presented Benyamin with a bronze sculpture at the event.