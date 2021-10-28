STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Exploring humanity amid the pandemic

The Thiruvananthapuram-based acting institute The Curtain Raiser entertained the audience for the first time since the pandemic outbreak.

Published: 28th October 2021 06:58 AM

A scene from the play by The Curtain Raiser, a Thiruvananthapuram-based theatre group, at Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram-based acting institute The Curtain Raiser entertained the audience for the first time since the pandemic outbreak. The short plays titled Aroopikalude Vala and Zoo Story, were written and directed by Sathish P Kurup and were performed at Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan.  

The plays tried to convey contemporary subjects that are especially relevant for a society experiencing a pandemic. The two plays focused more on acting with sparse dialogues, making it a unique experience for the viewers. According to Sathish, Aroopikalude Vala tries to show the need for empathy in society. 

“The cast of the play includes two schoolchildren Bhadra and Bhagya. I wanted to inculcate the idea of humanity. This is our first show after the pandemic, so I wanted to give more space for acting. This was not a scripted play but an improvised one,” says Sathish. 

His second play Zoo Story is an adaptation of the famous work by American playwright Edward Albee. Rajiv Thulaseedharan acted in the play along with Sathish himself. The protagonists show the lives of humans who confine themselves inside four walls just like animals trapped  inside cages in zoos. “After two years of inactivity, the performance came as a relief. These plays represent humans as social animals. They convey the need for empathy within humans, especially as the world is dealing with a deadly pandemic,” Sathish adds.

