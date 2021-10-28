STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KWA water supply to be disrupted on Friday

Due to leakage in the major pipeline of Kerala Water Authority in the Vellayambalam - Sasthamangalam stretch, drinking water supply will be affected from 7 am to 5 pm on Friday.

Published: 28th October 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

water scarcity

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Due to leakage in the major pipeline of Kerala Water Authority in the Vellayambalam - Sasthamangalam stretch, drinking water supply will be affected from 7 am to 5 pm on Friday. Both the sides of the Vellayambalam-Sasthamangalam road, Kochar Road, Idapazhanji, Observatory Hills, Palayam, Nandavanam, Vazhuthacaud, Thycaud, Valiyasala, Bakery Junction, Oottukuzhi, Secretariat, Manjalikulam Road, Ayurveda College, Ambujavilasam Road and Pulimoodu will be affected. 

Those who require tanker water should contact the KWA’s helpline number 9547697340. Consumers can also order tanker lorry water via Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s ‘Smart Trivandrum’ mobile application or call 9496434488 (24 hours) and 04712377701. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp