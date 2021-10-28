KWA water supply to be disrupted on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Due to leakage in the major pipeline of Kerala Water Authority in the Vellayambalam - Sasthamangalam stretch, drinking water supply will be affected from 7 am to 5 pm on Friday. Both the sides of the Vellayambalam-Sasthamangalam road, Kochar Road, Idapazhanji, Observatory Hills, Palayam, Nandavanam, Vazhuthacaud, Thycaud, Valiyasala, Bakery Junction, Oottukuzhi, Secretariat, Manjalikulam Road, Ayurveda College, Ambujavilasam Road and Pulimoodu will be affected.

Those who require tanker water should contact the KWA’s helpline number 9547697340. Consumers can also order tanker lorry water via Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s ‘Smart Trivandrum’ mobile application or call 9496434488 (24 hours) and 04712377701.