Misogynist remarks: Corp council passes resolution against K Muraleedharan

The city corporation has passed a resolution against Congress MP K Muraleedharan for his misogynist remarks against Mayor Arya S Rajendran.

Published: 28th October 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

UDF councillors raise slogans after the ruling CPM introduced a resolution in the council session on Wednesday against Congress MP K Muraleedharan for his derogatory remarks against Mayor Arya Rajendr

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation has passed a resolution against Congress MP K Muraleedharan for his misogynist remarks against Mayor Arya S Rajendran. The resolution was passed following an adjournment motion moved by LDF councillor D R Anil. However, BJP councillors did not support the resolution. 

LDF councillors said that Muraleedharan had crossed the limits of decency and women should stand united to protest against this. LDF councillors said that the corporation would go ahead with legal action against the MP. 

They also alleged that women were afraid of entering the KPCC office when Muraleedharan was the state Congress president. Following this, UDF councillors intervened and strongly condemned the comments of LDF councillors. Later, all UDF councillors moved into the well of the hall and raised slogans for around 20 minutes. Later, they boycotted the council meeting and protested outside the hall.

Muraleedharan crossed limits of decency: LDF
LDF councillors said Muraleedharan had crossed the limits of decency and women should stand united to protest against this. They said the corporation would go ahead with legal action against the MP. The Museum police had registered a case against Muraleedharan on Tuesday based on a complaint filed by the Mayor. The MP had courted controversy after he made misogynistic comments during a sit-in led by district Congress chief Palode Ravi.

