Misogynist remarks: Corp council passes resolution against K Muraleedharan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation has passed a resolution against Congress MP K Muraleedharan for his misogynist remarks against Mayor Arya S Rajendran. The resolution was passed following an adjournment motion moved by LDF councillor D R Anil. However, BJP councillors did not support the resolution.

LDF councillors said that Muraleedharan had crossed the limits of decency and women should stand united to protest against this. LDF councillors said that the corporation would go ahead with legal action against the MP.

They also alleged that women were afraid of entering the KPCC office when Muraleedharan was the state Congress president. Following this, UDF councillors intervened and strongly condemned the comments of LDF councillors. Later, all UDF councillors moved into the well of the hall and raised slogans for around 20 minutes. Later, they boycotted the council meeting and protested outside the hall.

