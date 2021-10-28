Researchers record 12 new dragonfly, damselfly species

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Researchers from the state associated with the Odonata Research Group of Travancore Nature History Society and Zoological Survey of India have recorded 12 species of dragonflies and damselflies from the geographical boundary of Kerala.

The findings of the researchers — Vinayan P Nair, K Abraham Samuel, Muhamed Jafer Palot and Kalesh Sadasivan — were published in the latest edition of Entomon, an international journal. After reviewing the current status and distribution of the odonata fauna of Kerala, a total of 181 species belonging to 87 genera and 14 families of Odonata for Kerala, including 68 endemics from the Western Ghats were recorded.

The state had a total of 169 species of Odonata fauna. Eight new species based on the personal records and publications of the researchers were added recently. They are: Amphiallagma parvum, Ceriagrion chromothorax, Platylestes platystylus Rambur, Pseudagrion australasiae, Crocothemis erythraea, Protosticta rufostigma Kimmins, Protosticta sholai Subramanian and Babu, and Zygonyx torridus isis Fraser. Another four species have been added now based on personal records of other workers, namely, Paracercion malayanum by Bo Nielson from Varkala, Indothemis limbata sita Campion and Indolestes pulcherrimus Fraser by Muneer P K from Wayanad, and Anax indicus Leiftinck by Suhas R K from Chinnar.

“Studies on odonates of the Western Ghats have been meagre when compared to vertebrate groups. Many species were described in the times of FC Fraser in the first half of the 1900s. But the species were never found after the initial records. Our paper provides an updated checklist of odonates of Western Ghats and Kerala and also enlists endemic species and those in IUCN Red List categories,” said Kalesh Sadasivan, one of the researchers. Interestingly, none of the species is listed in the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972. The study will open way for a more systematic assessment of odonates, added the researchers.

Odonata status

Western Ghats

207 species

80 endemics

Kerala

181 species

68 endemics

