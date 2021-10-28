STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Show resumes in Kerala as cinema halls thrown open to public

Cinema halls and multiplexes in the capital reopened on Wednesday giving a huge relief to the entertainment industry, film exhibitors and movie buffs.

Published: 28th October 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

A viewer entering Aries Plex SL Cinemas in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cinema halls and multiplexes in the capital reopened on Wednesday giving a huge relief to the entertainment industry, film exhibitors and movie buffs. Despite strict curbs by the government, the response from the public has been tremendous and exceeded expectations, say film exhibitors. 

As per the current norms, the theatres are allowed to operate with 50% capacity for fully vaccinated audience members. Theatre owners have said more relaxations are necessary for a revival of the industry. 

Theatres reopened earlier this year for a brief time and had to close again because of the second wave of the pandemic. Though the state government gave the nod on October 25, the exhibitors delayed the reopening to implement the standard operating protocol at the halls and multiplexes. There are around 40 theatres with 80 screens in Thiruvananthapuram. As many as 8,000 employees are working at theatres across the state. 

‘No compromise on protocol’
The KSFDC theatres are strictly enforcing Covid protocol set by the government. Corporation Chairman Shaji N Karun said it’s the responsibility of the theatre owners to strictly implement the standard operating protocol set by the government. “Even if it’s tough to implement, KSFDC theatres will follow all norms. Being a public sector undertaking, we are bound to do so. There is a reason why the government is insisting on allowing in only fully vaccinated viewers at theatres and every theatre management should respect this decision and comply with the norms. We need to give priority for all health-related parameters which are necessary to build confidence among the audience,” said Shaji.

Low turnout at KSFDC theatre
Sajith S, manager at Kerala State Film Development Corporation’s (KSFDC) Kalabhavan theatre, said the response from viewers was mixed. “There are very few people for the morning show. Online booking is open and some people are coming here and buying the tickets. We hope more people will come when new movies are released. Also, it’s a Wednesday. People normally plan movies on Fridays and weekends,” said Sajith.

No new releases 
The theatres opened with the latest instalment in the James Bond series — No Time To Die. There were no regional language releases. Everything was calm and disciplined at major cinema complexes on day one of the reopening. “Movies have always been a stress buster for people like me. It’s also the livelihood of so many people. Watching a movie at the theatre is always a unique experience which cannot be offered by any other platform,” said Balan K, who was seen waiting to enter a theatre in the city. For Akshay Anthony, movies are all about hangouts and friendships. “The closure of theatres has put an end to our hangouts. Going to the movies is how my friends and I spent time together. I am an ardent Bond fan and couldn’t miss watching the movie in the theatre,” said Akshay, who always used to watch movies on the first day of release.

Overwhelming response at cine complexes 
Response from the public at multiplexes and other complexes was far better compared to government theatres. Joy M Pillai of Ariesplex SL Cinemas —a popular multiplex in the city — said the response was overwhelming and show bookings crossed 2,000 on the first day. “Despite restrictions, people showed up on the first day of the reopening. For the morning shows, more than 75% of the seats were booked. Bookings for the night shows are already over. Though all movies are also being released on OTT platforms now, people are still coming to watch them on the big screen. Since everyone booked tickets in advance, there was no crowding. The booking app also strictly mentions the entry is allowed only for fully vaccinated viewers and people should self-enforce all these restrictions,” said Joy.

