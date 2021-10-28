STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tax payers will not lose their money, says minister

The audit by the tax department and financial department scrutiny will bring issues related to the fraud to light.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Wednesday assured the Opposition that the tax payers would not lose their money and that the enforcement agencies would not spare anyone who is involved in the tax fraud in the civic body.

Replying to the adjournment motion moved by the Opposition, Devaswom minister K Radhakrishnan, who spoke in the absence of Local Self Government Minister M V Govindan, said the inquiry by the police had already begun. The audit by the tax department and financial department scrutiny will bring issues related to the fraud to light. But the Opposition was adamant on an inquiry by local self government department secretary.

