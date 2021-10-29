STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor Khan opens vigilance awareness week

The Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed from October 26 to November 1 as per the directive of the Central Vigilance Commission. 

Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has  inaugurated the vigilance awareness week of Union Bank of India by flagging off the walkathon at Kowdiar to mark the occasion. The Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed from October 26 to November 1 as per the directive of the Central Vigilance Commission. 

The theme of the week is ‘Independent India@75: Self Reliance with Integrity’. The bank will focus on creating awareness among the public regarding the central government’s ‘Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers’ (PIDPI) resolution. 

Deputy general manager and Thiruvananthapuram regional head Ramesh Chandra Prabhu, assistant general manager and deputy regional head C Kanaka Raju and chief manager of regional vigilance cell M Jerin took part.

