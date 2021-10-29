Perturbed by delay in trial, kin of slain Latvian tourist returns to Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Ilze Skromane, sister of slain Latvian tourist Liga Skromane, went back home with the ashes of her sister, who was brutally murdered near Thiruvallam in 2018, she thought Liga would soon get justice. Two men hailing from Vazhamuttom here were arrested for drugging and later murdering the 33-year-old when she resisted rape. The woman went missing from Kovalam beach on March 14, where she had gone while undergoing ayurveda treatment at a clinic near Pothencode.

Top police officials had then promised Ilze that they will work overtime to finish the procedures, while the government vowed steps to secure maximum punishment for culprits. However, what she heard next was that the accused persons were granted bail after the cops failed to file the chargesheet within the stipulated 90 days. Later, on realising that the trial was proceeding at an agonisingly slow pace, Ilze could not afford to play the wait-and-watch game any longer and she returned to the state three-and-half years after Liga’s death.

Interacting with TNIE here, Ilze was visibly upset at the alleged undue delay in getting her sister’s killers punished. But she was not ready to be bogged down by adversities and felt that justice will prevail in Liga’s case. “It’s now three-and-a-half years since the events took place and Liga’s case is still pending before the Principal Sessions Court. I am not sure why nothing was done all this time, but at the moment it is not the aspect I want to address. All I want is to ensure speedy justice for my sister,” she said.

Perturbed that the case might drag on, Ilze said that she took legal advice and filed a petition before the High Court requesting a speedy trial. The case will be heard on November 5. Ilze said that she wanted to go through contents of the chargesheet, but since it is in Malayalam she has requested a translated copy. The Latvian embassy has requested the state government to provide a copy of the chargesheet in English.

Ilze said that the Kerala sojourn has brought her mixed feelings and she has visited Kovalam beach from where Liga went missing. “My arrival has brought both sad and happy feelings. On the one hand, I am happy to see all my friends from Kerala and feel their love and support. But on the other, revisiting familiar places brings to mind many sad memories.”