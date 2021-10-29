University of Kerala to bring in QR-coded answerscripts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, all activities of students in the University of Kerala from admission to graduation will be brought under a single platform, thanks to the innovative student life cycle management system. Implemented by the university’s examination wing, the system will also bring in latest facilities such as QR-coded answer scripts and facility to enter marks in online mode.

The student life cycle management system, along with the newly set up digital facilities in the university library, will be inaugurated by Higher Education Minister R Bindu at the university’s Senate Hall at 3 pm on Friday. Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai will preside over the function.

Besides managing the student life cycle, the cross-functional platform will also enable multiple functions relating to pre-examination activities as well as online and offline examinations. Post-examination processes such as valuation camp management, answer sheet evaluation, re-evaluation and result processing will also be carried out through the platform.

The QR-coded answer sheets can be directly sent from colleges to valuation camps. This will avoid the need to send the answerscripts to the university for false numbering and data entry. Evaluators can directly upload marks on the portal. This will help in faster declaration of results.

Modernised Library

The introduction of Radio Frequency Identification technology will modernise the library management system in the varsity. Students can use touch screen information kiosk to know whether a title is currently available.

Other modern facilities in the university library include an alarm system to prevent books being taken outside without proper entry in the register, a check in drop box to return books round the clock and chip-enabled smart card for library members.