Four arrested for smuggling ganja in Kerala; luxury cars seized

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Chirayinkeezhu police on Thursday night arrested four men involved in several criminal cases while they were smuggling 11kg ganja. The arrested were identified as Sabari Nath, 42, of Perumkuzhy, Sofin, 28, of Althara near Vilavoorkal, Aneesh, 31, of Karakulam and Vipin, 28, of Karamana, who is now residing at Ulloor. Besides, two luxury vehicles being used for smuggling were also seized from them.

The police said Sabari is the kingpin of the gang and the ganja was being brought from Usilampatti and Cumbum. A kilogram of the contraband costs Rs 5000 and was sold at Rs 40,000. The drug was stored in the villages along Kerala-Tamil Nadu border from where it was smuggled to various parts of the district. The police had nabbed a two-member gang smuggling 12 kg ganja two weeks ago. Sofin and Sabari were also linked to that case, police said.

As per the police, Sabari had served jail in connection with murder, narcotics cases etc. Four years ago, he was arrested from Amaravila on Kerala-Tamil Nadu border while smuggling in ganja to the state. Sofin is an accused in as many as 20 cases, including a murder case registered by Kattakkada police and an attempt-to-murder case registered by Malayinkeezhu police. Vipin and Aneesh also had several criminal cases against them. The police said Sabari had a degree in law and used to recruit criminals as ganja carriers by offering them legal assistance.