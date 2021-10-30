STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Four arrested for smuggling ganja in Kerala; luxury cars seized

The police said Sabari is the kingpin of the gang and the ganja was being brought from Usilampatti and Cumbum.

Published: 30th October 2021 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

The police had nabbed a two-member gang smuggling 12 kg ganja two weeks ago.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Chirayinkeezhu police on Thursday night arrested four men involved in several criminal cases while they were smuggling 11kg ganja. The arrested were identified as Sabari Nath, 42, of Perumkuzhy,  Sofin, 28, of Althara near Vilavoorkal, Aneesh, 31, of Karakulam and Vipin, 28, of Karamana, who is now residing at Ulloor. Besides, two luxury vehicles being used for smuggling were also seized from them.

The police said Sabari is the kingpin of the gang and the ganja was being brought from Usilampatti and Cumbum. A kilogram of the contraband costs Rs 5000 and was sold at Rs 40,000. The drug was stored in the villages along Kerala-Tamil Nadu border from where it was smuggled to various parts of the district. The police had nabbed a two-member gang smuggling 12 kg ganja two weeks ago. Sofin and Sabari were also linked to that case, police said.

As per the police, Sabari had served jail in connection with murder, narcotics cases etc. Four years ago, he was arrested from Amaravila on Kerala-Tamil Nadu border while smuggling in ganja to the state. Sofin is an accused in as many as 20 cases, including a murder case registered by Kattakkada police and an attempt-to-murder case registered by Malayinkeezhu police. Vipin and Aneesh also had several criminal cases against them. The police said Sabari had a degree in law and used to recruit criminals as ganja carriers by offering them legal assistance. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Police
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp