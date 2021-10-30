STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Youth Congress women out on bail

Apart from the two, T'puram district secretaries Akhila Sivaprasad, Sajna B Sajan, Anushma Basheer, and Subija Saravanan and mandalam secretary Shani Rijin were also arrested and released on bail.

Published: 30th October 2021

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Youth Congress women leaders who had been lodged at Attakulangara sub-jail for the past three days have been released on bail. Youth Congress state secretaries Veena S Nair and Chitra Das had sneaked into the Assembly complex hoodwinking the police, and tried to waylay Social Justice Minister Veena George on Tuesday in connection with the adoption row regarding  Anupama S Chandran’s case.

