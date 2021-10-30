Kerala Youth Congress women out on bail

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Youth Congress women leaders who had been lodged at Attakulangara sub-jail for the past three days have been released on bail. Youth Congress state secretaries Veena S Nair and Chitra Das had sneaked into the Assembly complex hoodwinking the police, and tried to waylay Social Justice Minister Veena George on Tuesday in connection with the adoption row regarding Anupama S Chandran’s case.

Apart from the two, Thiruvananthapuram district secretaries Akhila Sivaprasad, Sajna B Sajan, Anushma Basheer, and Subija Saravanan and mandalam secretary Shani Rijin were also arrested and released on bail.