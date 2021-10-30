Ulloor canal cleaning from November 1 with public participation

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its effort to conserve water bodies, the city corporation has initiated steps to rejuvenate Ulloor Thodu — one of the most heavily polluted canals in the capital — with the help of the public. The 20km-long canal which begins at Njandoorkonam and joins Amayizhanchan Canal at Kannamoola passes via ten corporation wards. The civic body has set aside Rs 1 crore under the plan fund for the rejuvenation project.

The corporation has formed Janakeeya Samitis (action committees) at all ten wards to be chaired by respective ward councillors. An apex committee chaired by Mayor Arya Rajendran comprising V K Prasanth MLA, MLA Kadakampally Surendran, education minister V Sivankutty and water resources minister Roshy Augustine will monitor the implementation of the project which would be executed in collaboration with the Irrigation Department.

Works standing committee chairman D R Anil told The New Indian Express that the ward level committees will have members from various departments including police, revenue authorities, school, NSS, NCC political and non-political organisations. “We will be forming subsidiary committees at each ward and we aim to collect feedback from the public regarding specific issues at each ward. Several families reside along the banks of the canal. We have noticed that people are releasing wastewater directly to Ulloor Thodu. The Janakeeya Samiti will find the wrong-doers and sensitise the families. Every household should have wastewater management facilities,” said Anil.

The canal passes ten wards — Njandoorkonam, Powdikonam, Chellamangalam, Idavakodu, Mannanthala, Nalanchira, Ulloor, Medical College, Pattom, and Kannamoola. “There are encroachments along the canal and those living in temporary housing facilities will be rehabilitated by including them in government housing schemes. Revenue authorities will be marking the boundaries of the canals. Residents in possession of relevant ownership documents can produce that,” said Anil.

The civic body is planning to create bamboo or Miyawaki forest to protect the banks of the canal. “We will be creating green recreational spaces along the banks for people to come and relax. The irrigation department is also launching a Rs 9 crores rejuvenation plan for the canal that would run upstream from Ulloor. This is a comprehensive multi-year project to be executed in association with various departments,” he added.

He said that the sewage pumping station at Murinjapalam is nearing completion. “Around 60 per cent of the work has been completed. Once the pumping station is commissioned, sewage release to the canal would be completely curbed. We aim to establish a sustainable strategy to maintain the canal for the years to come,” said Anil. He said that workers under the Ayyankali employment guarantee scheme have already started the preliminary cleaning activities ahead of the project launch on November 1.

“Soon after the launch, a comprehensive cleaning drive with the help of the public will take place. More than 1,200 people participated in the meeting and hundreds of people are expected to take part in the cleaning activities,” Anil added.