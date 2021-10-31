STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bineesh Kodiyeri on bail rejoins family in Thiruvananthapuram

Answering to the media waiting outside the airport, Bineesh said the case was foisted on him for not succumbing to threats of the Enforcement Directorate and promised to reveal more details.

A file picture of Bineesh Kodiyeri at the ED zonal office in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM senior leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri, who
was granted bail in the money laundering case by Karnataka High Court on Thursday, reached Thiruvananthapuram and reunited with his family. Accompanied by his brother Binoy, Bineesh flew down to Thiruvananthapuram at 10.30 am and was accorded a warm welcome by his friends and relatives.

The veteran CPM leader, who had stepped down as the party state secretary after Bineesh's arrest citing health reasons, said he was happy to see his son home after a year. Though health issues were said
to be the reason for Kodiyeri's relinquishment of the top post, it was rumoured that he had stepped down from the post due to his son's arrest.

Kodiyeri hinted at the Enforcement Directorate fabricating the case and said there have been various allegations against the Enforcement Directorate in the past and they later turned true. "What is going on
in several states now attests to that fact," he said.

Meanwhile, he added that the decision on returning to the post of the state secretary cannot be taken in a haste and it has to be decided by the party.

Bineesh was arrested on October 29, 2020 for his alleged link with a man, who was accused by the Narcotics Control Bureau as a drug racket operator. The ED had alleged that the alleged drug racket operator, Mohammed Anoop, was a benami of Bineesh.

