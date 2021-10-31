STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chain snatcher gets seven years jail, fined Rs 25,000 in Thiruvananthapuram

Kumar, snatched the gold chain from the 10-year-old girl’s neck when she was returning home after tuition along with her brother.

The court examined a total of 12 witnesses in the case.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAML A special court on Saturday sentenced a youth, who was accused of stealing the necklace of a Class V student in 2006,  to seven years rigorous imprisonment. He was also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000. 

The court has found Avanavancherry native Kumar guilty under Section 393 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to commit robbery). The incident took place at Kallanvila near Attingal on September 14, 2006. Kumar, snatched the gold chain from the 10-year-old girl’s neck when she was returning home after tuition along with her brother.

He quickly covered the girl’s mouth with his hand when the girl’s brother began to scream. By the time the local residents rushed to the spot after the boy had alerted them, the accused had escaped.  The Attingal police arrested him soon after. A chargesheet against the accused was filed in court in 2007. The court examined a total of 12 witnesses in the case. Ajith Prasad, Special Public Prosecutor, Kattayikonam appeared for the prosecution. 

