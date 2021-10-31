New inmates to add glitz in Thiruvananthapuram zoo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAML The zoo will get new inmates soon. A pair of sloth bear and green iguana are set to grace the zoo premises soon. The new members are expected to arrive by November or December. All formalities have been completed and it was Covid restrictions that prevented the animals from being brought to the zoo.

The animals are being brought from Hyderabad zoo in exchange for two pairs of White Rhea and Brown Rhea. “We used to have iguana earlier and it used to be a crowd puller. We expect the new animals to create more interest among the public to visit the zoo,” says zoo superintendent T V Anil Kumar.

There are also plans to bring in lions from the Indore zoo. Talks are on regarding this, he said. The animals will be brought in exchange for a pair of wild buffalo. The zoo has also kept wrapped in its fold a big surprise for the public. The zoo welcomed a lockdown baby when a leopard gave birth in the zoo. The three-month-old baby is kept away from the prying eyes of visitors until she reaches six months of age. For now, the cub is being called Harshini. A butterfly park has beenreadied and a new aviary constructed at the zoo.