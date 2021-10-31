STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reopened Thiruvananthapuram zoo sees good footfall

The zoo authorities are of the opinion that better days are ahead with the daily revenue hitting Rs 80,000 on a daily basis and more people walking in after the lockdown. 

Published: 31st October 2021

Inmates of the newly established aviary at the zoo.

Inmates of the newly established aviary at the zoo. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After months of lockdown, as the Thiruvananthapuram zoo opened its door to the public, a considerable number of people are walking in to see the animals and enjoy the wilderness. 

The zoo, which reopened on Monday after the lockdown during the second wave, had clocked a revenue over Rs 90,000 on one day. The zoo authorities are of the opinion that better days are ahead with the daily revenue hitting Rs 80,000 on a daily basis and more people walking in after the lockdown. 

The zoo had been closed for over six months and the reopening has seen large number of people arrive with kids. “There is a good response from the public and people are walking in with kids. The rain is playing a dampener and we expect more visitors in the coming days,” says  S Abu, Director,  Department of Museums and Zoos. At present, the entry to the Sree Chitra Art Gallery is limited to 20 people at a time while that of Napier Museum and Natural History Museum is limited to 25. 

There is no restriction on the number of people in the zoo as it is an open and vast space. “Social distancing is being maintained. When the zoo opened after the first lockdown, we had run it successfully for a few months following Covid protocol. The same protocol is being followed now,” he said. 

That there has been no revenue for the zoo in the period when it remained closed, it didn’t bear any reflection on the activities of the zoo as the expenses are being met through the Plan fund.

Covid protocol measures inside facility

Entry to the Sree Chitra Art Gallery is limited to 20 people at a time while only 25 people are allowed at the Napier Museum and Natural History Museum

Zoo functioning in strict adherence to Covid protocol measures. Social distancing is being maintained at all points, say authorities

Thiruvananthapuram zoo
