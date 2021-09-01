CII extends Covid aid to hospitals

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To support the state in its war against the third wave of Covid, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is donating medical equipment to government hospitals across the state. At the inaugural function held in Kochi, 20 oxygen concentrators were distributed to different government healthcare systems located in Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Idukki districts.

CII will be donating 58 oxygen concentrators in other parts of the state, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, Kozhikode with the support of CII zonal office bearers.