Man suspects wife’s fidelity, slits her throat in public

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man slit the throat of his 36-year-old wife killing her in broad daylight on a street over suspicion of her extramarital affair at Mangattukonam near Pothencode in the state capital on Tuesday.

Sheeba, alias Prabha, was attacked by Selvaraj, alias Suresh, on the public road around 4.45pm while she was returning home from work. The 40-year-old man was arrested by Pothencode police. Police said the man slit his wife’s throat using a sharp knife. Sheeba was a maid servant who used to work at various houses.

Selvaraj and Sheeba had not been on good terms for quite some time as he suspected that she had relationships with others. Enraged by this, he decided to kill her. When she was walking home through the Sasthavattom- Mangattukonam road after work, Selvaraj came on a scooter and stopped in front of her.

Soon, he took out a knife and cut her throat and fled the scene. Local residents who saw Sheeba lying in a pool of blood on the road informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and managed to take Selvaraj into custody from a nearby place.

“He has confessed to the crime. We received a statement that he had doubts over his wife’s relationships,” said Pothencode Inspector of Police K Shyam. The couple has two children who are school students.