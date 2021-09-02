Corporation, Kudumbashree to join hands to make alternatives for plastic bags

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation has joined hands with Kudumbashree Mission to make alternatives to plastic carry bags and single-use items available in the district. In 2019, the civic body had launched a massive campaign to avoid plastic usage and introduced a green protocol to make food delivery and packaging more sustainable.

A meeting was held with restaurant owners and representatives of popular online food delivery apps including Zomato, and Swiggy to adopt eco-friendly packaging. A senior official with the Kudumbashree Mission said they have around 128 units making cloth and paper bags. “During Onam, we supplied three lakh cloth bags to Supplyco so they can supply Onam kits.

We did around `2.5crore worth of business this year. We are ready to provide assistance to local bodies in their bid to promote eco-friendly packaging. We can always train more Kudumbashree members if demand increases,” said the official, adding that many private parties have placed orders for cloth bags. P Jameela Sreedharan, Health Standing Committee Chairman, said efforts are progressing to revive the green campaign. “We will be holding a discussion soon to implement the ban on plastic carry bags in the capital,” she added.