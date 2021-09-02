CPM for disciplinary action against V K Madhu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPM leader and former district panchayat president VK Madhu will be demoted to the party district committee from the district secretariat. The party decided to take disciplinary action against Madhu after a commission appointed by the party found serious lapses on his part.

A district secretariat meeting, attended by party state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan, finalised the action based on the probe report, and it would be intimated to the state leadership. The party commission, which probed into a complaint of Madhu deliberately keeping away from Aruvikkara candidate G Stephen's election campaigning, had pointed out lapses on the part of Madhu. The panel found deliberate inaction by Madhu, as he did not attend party meetings and election campaigns.

"The report pointed out lapses on the part of Madhu in keeping away from campaigning for one week. Also, he didn't attend two meetings convened by Vijayaraghavan," said a source. In the wake of complaints that Madhu indulged in means to get Stephen to lose the polls, the CPM had appointed a three-member inquiry commission.