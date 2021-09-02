Food kits for sports students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students enrolled at various sports institutions under the State Sports Department and State Sports Council across the state will receive free food kits this month. Last month, a protein food kit was distributed for children who stayed back in the institutions’ hostels.

Around 1,750 children studying in GV Raja Sports School, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kannur Sports Division will receive the food kits worth `1,793 each. The kits include Milma and Supplyco products including gree gram, chickpeas, oats, ragi powder, dates, cashew nuts, badam, dry grapes, 30 eggs, milk powder more. The kits will be a relief for the families of sports students who are struggling financially.