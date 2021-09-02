STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kits missing Onam spirit, latecomers turn unlucky

Supplyco says change in content of kit due to shortage of items

Published: 02nd September 2021 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Latecomers are missing the special ingredients announced by the government in the free Onam food kit. Complaints are rampant over the absence of cashew, cardamom, ghee and banana chips in kits distributed after Thiruvonam. 

Fifty-three-year-old Shyamala in Thiruvananthapuram is among the thousands of people who received a kit which lacked the festival spirit. “I’m working as a domestic maid and couldn’t visit the shop before Onam. I collected the kit on Tuesday. It didn’t have banana chips or payasam ingredients like cashew, cardamom or ghee. There were only 12 items in total, compared to 16 items announced by the government,” she said.

According to Supplyco, which prepares the kit, the change in the content of the kit was due to shortage of certain items. “There is a shortage of items like cashew. Packing depots have been asked to make suitable replacements with items of the same value. For example, the cashew packet is replaced by one kg sugar as both are priced at `40,” said Supplyco’s managing director Ali Asgar Pasha. 

But the replacements did not bring cheer to the people catered by less creative depots.  “The replacement for cashew, cardamom, ghee and chips was one kg extra wheat flour. Barring a packet of semiya, it looked like the free kit received in other months,” said a beneficiary in the city. 

But there were depots which made smart replacements. For instance, a beneficiary in Attingal received biscuit, rava and black gram as replacements for the festival items. The change in items is causing difficulty to ration dealers as well. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Onam
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp