Panel wants action against cop

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state human rights commission has sought a report from state police chief Anil Kant and asked to register a case and take departmental action against the Pink Police officer who humiliated a man and his daughter under the notion that they had stolen her mobile phone in Attingal.

It is a crime under Prevention of SC/ST Violence Act, the panel said. Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic has asked the DGP to submit a report within four weeks. The commission’s move was following a complaint by G Jayachandran who had to undergo the mental trauma along with his daughter.