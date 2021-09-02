Roshy Augustine offers Rs 25k to ‘Sneha Theertham’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has offered Rs 25,000 from his salary to the ‘Sneha Theertham’ project which was launched by him at the house of I S Sudeep, a special needs child belonging to Vanchiyoor.

‘Sneha Theertham’ is a novel initiative of the LDF Government to provide free drinking water connection to special needs children coming from poor backgrounds. Sudeep was all praise for Roshy and Transport Minister Antony Raju where he said:, “Antony Raju uncle gifted me a mobile phone and now Roshy Augustine gave me free water connection. Now, my father does not need to travel far to get drinking water”.

Roshy said the government will ensure all facilities for Sudeep's studies. ‘Sneha Theertham’ was envisaged under the aegis of Kerala Water Authority, Engineers Federation of Kerala Water Authority and Rotary International.