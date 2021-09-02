Sree Chitra offers tele consultation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The parents can make calls to get expert consultation on child’s health as the health department expands its telemedicine system to include outpatient clinics of Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) and Child Development Centre.

The paediatric heart diseases department of Sree Chitra offers around 20 services through the e-Sanjeevani telemedicine facility between 2 pm and 4 pm on Tuesdays.

The specialty OP on childhood disability has been introduced in e-Sanjeevani to avoid bringing the child to institute, said health minister Veena George. As many as 4,365 doctors are offering consultation through the telemedicine system.