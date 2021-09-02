STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sunil Babu murder case: Trial begins against three witnesses who turned hostile

The three witnesses had given their statements against the accused in the murder, that took place in 2015, before the magistrate under CrPC 164.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three years after the verdict was pronounced in the sensational Sunil Babu murder case, the legal proceedings against three witnesses who had turned hostile began before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court XI on Wednesday. 

Vishnu, 26, of Cheruvakkal, Nikhil Kumar, 27, of Kumarapuram and Anu, 24, of Chennilode were charged with perjury on the instruction of the Additional Sessions Court VI that had conducted the trial in the murder case, which was a fallout of a rivalry between two criminal groups vying for dominance in the city.
The three witnesses had given their statements against the accused in the murder, that took place in 2015, before the magistrate under CrPC 164. However, they backtracked on their statements and testified in favour of the accused.

Sunil, a CITU worker and brother of gangster Dini Babu, was hacked to death by a rival gang in 2015. All the eight accused, connected to gang leader Puthenpalam Rajesh, were sentenced to life by the additional sessions court in 2018 despite three of the witnesses turning hostile.  Public prosecutor M Salahudeen had requested the court to declare the three witnesses as having turned hostile and urged the court to charge them with perjury. 

The public prosecutor said the hostile witnesses were only rarely charged with perjury and the trial court had observed that the three had tried to pollute the course of justice. The case was investigated by Narcotics Cell ACP Sheen Tharayil, who was then an inspector with the Medical College police.

The murder was the culmination of rivalry between the gangs of Dinu Babu and Puthenpalam Rajesh. Seven months after Sunil was killed, Dini’s men retaliated by fatally hacking 19-year-old Vishnu, who was considered very close to Rajesh.

